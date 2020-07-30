Interesting: China Tops List of Countries cleared to Travel to Kenya

Transport CS James Macharia, on Thursday, July 30, unveiled a list of countries that will resume air travel to Kenya with Tanzania being noticeably absent.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 briefing at Afya House, the CS noted that the ministry had laid out protocols to be followed by both travellers flying in and out of the country when international air travel resumes on August 1, 2020.

Country’s whose citizens were cleared to travel into Kenya include China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Ethiopia, Switzerland, Rwanda, Uganda, Morroco and Namibia.

He explained that the countries had been cleared because they recorded declining Covid-19 cases but noted that the opening of the sky would be done gradually after travel resumed.

“All arriving passengers with a PCR-based Covid-19 negative result, whose temperature is not above 37 degrees Celcius and do not have difficulty in breathing, repeated cough and proved they were tested 96 hours before travel shall be exempted from quarantine,” he stated.

He further announced that passengers who will arrive after curfew with a valid passport and boarding pass shall be allowed to proceed to their hotels or residential places but their drivers will have to prove they were from the airport.

He noted that the protocols were drafted in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive and were completed by multi-agency team and approved by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on July 14.

The flights resumption was necessitated by the dwindling economy with Tourism sector being the worst hit.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-kenyans.co.ke