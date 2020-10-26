Video: Swahili speaking Japanese woman cut off for marrying Kenyan man

Video: Swahili speaking Japanese woman cut off for marrying Kenyan manWhen Yuka Mwashimba told her mother she was marrying a Kenyan man, she completely cut her off. The mother said African men are a no go zone and she would rather settle for an Italian, American or Briton. However, true love knows no bounds. Over a decade later, Yuka and her husband Nick Mwashimba are raising two beautiful children in Nakuru and run Hikari music school together They open up to Lynn Ngugi on how they met, how Nick proposed and what made their relationship work.

Video by Tuko / Tuco – Kenya

