Africa welfare association: Helping diaspora Kenyans after loss of life

Africa Welfare Association (AWA), a nonprofit, is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora membersin the event of loss of life. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Granting You Peace Of Mind

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Affinity Programs Coming Soon

AWA is in negotiation with a major airlines to offer discounted airfares for enrolled member spouse and enrolled dependent children to be utilized at any time of the year, unrelated to a funeral. Coming Soon..

100% Repatriation Expenses

We facilitate the preparation and return of the deceased to their home country.

Travel Arrangements

We cover travel expenses for the enrolled spouse and enrolled dependent children.

Additional Expenses

All extra expenses incurred will be covered in home country not to exceed $2,000 USD

