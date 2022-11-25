Africa welfare association: Helping diaspora Kenyans after loss of life
Africa Welfare Association (AWA), a nonprofit, is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora membersin the event of loss of life. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.
Granting You Peace Of Mind
Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.
Affinity Programs Coming Soon
AWA is in negotiation with a major airlines to offer discounted airfares for enrolled member spouse and enrolled dependent children to be utilized at any time of the year, unrelated to a funeral. Coming Soon..
100% Repatriation Expenses
We facilitate the preparation and return of the deceased to their home country.
Travel Arrangements
We cover travel expenses for the enrolled spouse and enrolled dependent children.
Additional Expenses
All extra expenses incurred will be covered in home country not to exceed $2,000 USD
Contact Info:
- 1775 Eye St. NW Suite 1150
Washington, DC 20006
- Phone:+1 (202) 587-5639
WhatsApp: +1 (202) 999-9175
https://www.africawelfareassociation.org/
