Four Passions for Success: Passionate People Anticipate Great Things



It is said that passion is only ingredient that enables you to do what you love to do excellently. Over and over it has been proven that little if nothing, you can achieve if passion is not a part of what you do. So where can we apply and embrace passion in our daily lives?

Passion for People

Start by being excited about working with others. Passion has been found to be contagious just like the reaction of a chemical mixed in water experiments. For passionate people, they are known to anticipate great things which often end up happening. After all nothing great has been achieved in the world without passion.

Passion also increases accountability among the stakeholders.

Passion for Customers

To show passion for customers, it is important to show friendliness to the customers. This can be done by showing an interest and exuding a personal attitude towards the customer. The need to have a heart bit for service comes in here. In hospitality, for example it has been found that a majority of customers continue to visit a certain outlet not because of the food but because of the service. This service is driven by the passion of the service giver. A key note is to remember not to be mechanical but be present in body and soul. This means there is need to be both energetic and continue to embrace enthusiasm in all you do.

How can we demonstrate the passion?

Track what the customer thinks of you.

Go beyond WhatsApp and email messages but instead – talk to your customer.

Be honest and avoid over promising

Personalize your communication with your customers by calling them out by name and provide extra value

Respond to every customer’s feedback

Passion of Results

Raise the bar and deliver

Stretch your goals by delivering more than is requested

Celebrate achievements to motivate yourself

Continually challenge yourself to go an extra mile which has no bump

Keep track of your performance.

