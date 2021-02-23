Passion Is Energy: How to be passionate in whatever you do

Passion Is Energy: How to be passionate in whatever you do



It is Oprah Winfrey, the American media mogul and philanthropist who defined passion as energy. She added that it is followed by the power that comes from focusing on what excites you. I wish to add that this is great but when it is topped up with doing what you do without any struggle, then that is real passion.

It is passion that as a word is used interchangeably with words such as desire and in this case, a desire to do amazing things in an extraordinary manner. But passion only comes alive when it is put into action, otherwise it becomes useless.

What can passion do for you?

Passion has been found to reduce boredom. This is because you do the things you do in an easy way.

Passion energizes you. It is the power that enables you do something and finds satisfaction in it.

Passion make you thrive as opposed to surviving. The outcome gives you a reason to look forward to repeating the test again.

Passion attracts attention. Because the outcome is always positive, others look to you when need to do the task you are good at presents itself.

So how can you become passionate about what you do?

Allow me to borrow a lot from one of my top mentors on matters leadership. John C. Maxwell delved deep on how to become passionate and this is what he says:-

“Following your passion changes your life and the lives of those around you. It makes life exciting. It inspires your team.

It transforms the grind of work into an invigorating challenge. I may be in a position to retire, but I have no inclination to do so. There’s still too much I want to do.”

According to him, these are some of the things you can do to become passionate in what you do.

Listen to yourself

Too many people simply go through the motions every day. The demands of life cause them to make convenient choices rather than heartfelt ones. But to tap into your passion, you have to know what you want. Look for clues. What excites you? What makes you dream? What makes your heart sing?

Give it time

You don’t just find your passion; you have to pursue it. In my years of mentorship I have found that people are uncomfortable with things for which there is no blueprint. That is so true! But if you want something different from what you currently have, you need to move into uncharted territory.

Pay the price

Life is full of trade-offs. Understand that sacrifice and passion go hand in hand. There is a price to following your passion. Whatever journey life has laid infront of you, know that there will be a cost. Prepare to pay it, and the expense will be worth it.

Become the best

Passion is vital to keep you going, but it’s not enough to earn a paycheck. People pay for excellence. You can have all the passion in the world, but if you don’t have the skill, you won’t be able to make your passion your profession. Look for ways to expand and fine-tune your skills.

Define success for yourself

You may not be making a lot of money for the job you do, but consider yourself a success. Why? Because you do what you love, and if you do it with excellence, then that is passion right there. So hold yourself to the standard you set. What does a passionate, fulfilled life look like?

At the end of the day remember, life’s too short to be bored and unfulfilled. You were not created to be mediocre. Find your passion and use it to light up your life. As Nelson Mandela said, “There is no passion to be found in playing small—in settling for a life that is less than the one that you are capable of living.”

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

