The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments

By Susan Wambui 0
The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments
The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments

Any investment should be usable, have value for money, located in strategic location and safe. Its only at Username Investments where your investment meets all these aspects.

Concrete Poles Chain Link Perimeter Fence

As our tradition, we have installed an all-around concrete poles chain-link perimeter fence at The Vineyard Ngong.  The fence is beautifully painted and appealing to look at as you drive through the Greater Southern bypass.

Access Roads

In addition, we have graded, murramed and compacted the internal access roads. It is now a smooth ride inside this project conceptualized with a gated community concept and enjoying a view of the Ngong Hills.

Related Posts
FEATURED STORIES

Username Investments awards outstanding employee with fully…

FEATURED STORIES

Username Investments: Land for Sale near Ngong Town –…

FEATURED STORIES

Username Investments Crowned the Most Impactful Real Estate…

FEATURED STORIES

Konza City Wins Big in Funding-Approaching Full…

Investors in this project have enjoyed value for money in this strategic property and a number of them are ready groundbreaking in readiness to develop their homes.

 

Looking for a plot of land in Ngong?

Would you like to own a plot in Ngong?  Call/What’s App +254 729

 

The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -