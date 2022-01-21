The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments

The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments

Any investment should be usable, have value for money, located in strategic location and safe. Its only at Username Investments where your investment meets all these aspects.

Concrete Poles Chain Link Perimeter Fence

As our tradition, we have installed an all-around concrete poles chain-link perimeter fence at The Vineyard Ngong. The fence is beautifully painted and appealing to look at as you drive through the Greater Southern bypass.

Access Roads

In addition, we have graded, murramed and compacted the internal access roads. It is now a smooth ride inside this project conceptualized with a gated community concept and enjoying a view of the Ngong Hills.

Investors in this project have enjoyed value for money in this strategic property and a number of them are ready groundbreaking in readiness to develop their homes.

Looking for a plot of land in Ngong?

Would you like to own a plot in Ngong? Call/What’s App +254 729

The New Look of the Vineyard Ngong by Username Investments