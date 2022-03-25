Death Announcement Of Joshua Karuiru Mimano of  Falls Church Virginia

It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Joshua Karuiru Mimano of Falls Church, Virginia. Joshua, age 64, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2022 in Falls Church, VA.

He was husband of Caroline Wanjiku Mimano; Father of Zaria, Menelik (late), Shebah, Nash, and Cleo Mimano; Brother of Tony (late), Dave (late), Catherine, Geoffrey, Lucy, Nancy, and Sylvia Mimano. Joshua has many cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, family, and friends that love him very much.

Joshua was born in Nairobi, Kenya on September 3rd, 1957. The fourth born to Beatrice and Nahashon Mimano. For his education, he attended AGA Khan High School (1971-1974), Jamburi High School (1975-1976), College Kenya Technical Training College (1978 – 1980), and the University of Ghana (1981 – 1984). At the age of 16, Joshua attended Outward Bound Mountain School. It was at this time in his life that he climbed Mount Kilimonjaro. Joshua discovered his love for training others at Government Secretarial College in 1980 where he taught students for one year. Joshua and Caroline were married in London, UK in 1995 and they both moved to Woodbridge, Virginia with their children in 2002.

Joshua joined the International Monetary Fund as an IT Training Consultant in December of 2004. He worked in the Talent Management Division of HRD through his vendor employer, Experis IT Services US. Joshua was a beloved member of the IMF community as he trained the staff in IT related courses for 17 years. His training included Microsoft Suite, IMF specific applications, and one-on-one custom training.

Joshua loved many things. He loved to build things, play music, and cook/barbecue. Above all else, Joshua loved to help other people. He would try to move heaven and Earth to help his family and friends. He was a good man filled with love and a deep appreciation of life. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday March 28th, 2022 from 1pm – 3pm at Everly Funeral Home. The service will be held right after visitation at 3pm. If you would like to speak during the service, please send a write up to Joshua’s wife, Caroline, so that it can be reviewed. If you would like to receive the link to the livestream, please ask. We welcome donations, letters, gifts, and kind gestures.

Mrs. Caroline Mimano; Nash Mimano and Cleo Mimano can be contacted on (703) 362-3955

GoFundMe Link

Death Announcement Of Joshua Karuiru Mimano of Falls Church Virginia