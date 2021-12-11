It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts to announce the death of George Kinuthia Njuguna aka Mjumbe. He was formally a resident of Richmond Virginia (USA) until March 2019 when he moved back to Kenya.

His death occurred in Njoro Kenya on Wednesday 12/8/2021.

He was the brother to Zack Wamugi Njuguna of Richmond Virginia, Benson Njogu Njuguna of Huntsville Texas, Elizabeth Karare of Lynchburg Virginia and brother in law to Florence Wamugi of Virginia and Pastor Reuben Karare of Lynchburg Virginia.

Funeral arrangements are going on and will be communicated at a later date.

We thank God for his life here with us. Praise the name of our Lord.

Your prayers and financial contribution is highly appreciated.

You can send your contributions to:

Benson Njogu

cell phone 414 306 4278

Cashapp $BenNju

Reuben Karare

Cell phone 434 262 2748

Cashapp $ReubenKarare

Florence Wamugi 804 245 6204

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA