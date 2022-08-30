Kenyan Woman Brenda Wanjiku Reported Missing In Delaware

Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person Brenda Wanjiku who have been missing since April.

According to wmdt.com, the 23-year-old Kenyan Diaspora woman Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family in April. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.

Brenda’s vehicle, a 2006 light green Mercury Marquis with DE registration PC88714, was reportedly found in Washington, D.C., but Brenda was not with it.

Brenda was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt with blue jeans, and police say she has a flower tattoo on the right side of her back. She is 5’5″, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Camden Police Department at 302-698-9232 or the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 202-576-6169.

Brenda Wanjiku is among many Kenyans who have been reported as missing in the last few years. In October 2020, a young Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi was reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts, he was later found safe and sound.

Also in October 2020, a 15 years old boy Ike Ngatia was reported missing in Riverside, California. He was later found safe and sound.

In July 2020, Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead

In March this year 2022, 32 years old Irene Wairimu Gakwa was reported missing In campbell County, Wyoming. A suspect, Nathan Nightman, was charged with various felonies after reportedly using Ms Gakwas credit cards several times after she went missing. Nathan pleaded not guilty to the four felonies relating to crimes against her. Irene Wairimu has never been found and the family fears for the worst.

Anyone with information that could help locate Irene, regardless of how insignificant it may appear, are requested to forward the information to the GPD at 307- 682-5155.

By Isaac Kariuki

