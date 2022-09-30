Help Needed To Find Missing Kenyan Teen Yaron Kathuri Of Atlanta Georgia

A Kenyan family in Atlanta Georgia is appealing for help to locate their teenage son Yaron Kathuri who has gone missing. According to a message posted on social media by the father Andrew Kathuri, Yaron was last seen in Douglasville, Georgia, driving a gold color 1998 Lexus ES300 GA tag RKH0784 wearing a white NASA hoodie and black pants (trousers). His phone is currently switched off and he has not been in touch for days.

Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old, he is 5ft’ 10″ tall, weighs 123 pounds and has dark brown eyes.

Anybody with information of his whereabout ia requested to kindly call Douglasville Police at 470-393-9309 or call Andrew Kathuri the father at 678 914 9546. You can also call 911 or the closest police station.

Yaron Kathuri is among many Kenyans who have been reported missing in the last few years, just few weeks ago, 23-years-old Kenyan Diaspora woman Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing in Camden Delaware, she was later found safe and sound.

In October 2020, a young Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi was reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts, he was later found safe and sound.

Also in October 2020, a 15 years old boy Ike Ngatia was reported missing in Riverside, California. He was later found safe and sound.

In July 2020, Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead

In March this year 2022, 32 years old Irene Wairimu Gakwa was reported missing In campbell County, Wyoming. A suspect, Nathan Nightman, was charged with various felonies after reportedly using Ms Gakwas credit cards several times after she went missing. Nathan pleaded not guilty to the four felonies relating to crimes against her. Irene Wairimu has never been found and the family fears for the worst.

Anyone with information that could help locate Irene, regardless of how insignificant it may appear, are requested to forward the information to the GPD at 307- 682-5155.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter

