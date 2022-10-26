Choose Self-Belief, Motivate Yourself: Impossible is Nothing!

With plenty of dreams and imaginations of what we want to become or what we can make out of life, there’s a lot of work to be done with patience and endurance. Getting started on our ideas, however, can be such a great deal. We either self-doubt or downplay our abilities and self-condemnation sends us to be the devil’s agents against our own dreams.

While we should be looking at the successful to encourage ourselves, most of us do the exact opposite. Comparison sets in and fills our heads with destructive ideologies. It may be true that some of the successful people around had better chances, or come from better backgrounds but that does not mean others are locked out. What if it doesn’t work? Self-sabotaging thoughts can really be endless if we give them room. Focusing more on our weaknesses rather than our strengths, thinking about our inabilities rather than our abilities, and disqualifying ourselves even before we get things done keep us from attaining our goals. There’s actually no harm in trying and failing, we only stand to lose terribly by not trying at all.

Most of the shots we don’t take are due to how we self-talk. Tell yourself you can’t, and you won’t even bother giving it a try. If you however tell yourself you can, this is enough motivation to get you started. By believing in yourself, you’re more likely to survive negative energies on the external that will surely come. If you however doubt yourself, one critic from the outside is enough to wash away your dream, because they only confirm your doubts. Believe in yourself and dream on!

Be kind to yourself, you’re your greatest support system. If you can imagine it in your mind, you can create it if you don’t let go. Just start, just do it. While things may not go the expected way, there will be greater lessons to be learned in trying. It is not an easy journey, but indolence is fatal. Choose self-belief, motivate yourself and get going. One day at a time, you can make it. Impossible is nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

Elizabeth is the author of Imagine the world and create it, a powerful book that is an inspiration to all to re-ignite our zeal to dream. whatever you dreams,you can bring it to pass.

