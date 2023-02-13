Johnson Muthama Lands Plum Job in Government-Powerful position

Johnson Muthama And 8 Others Shortlisted For PSC Position
UDA Party Chairman Johnson Muthama has been nominated to the powerful position of the Parliamentary Service Commission. Muthama will enter the commission as a non-MP member.

His nomination comes after interviews for the post were conducted in December last year.

Several leaders had expressed interest in the seat. They include former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, former MPs Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), and David Were.

Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa and Aruma John Ekale were also shortlisted.

The group of eight was selected from a list of 171 applicants who had shown interest in the seat.

The report from the committee will now be tabled in both the National Assembly and Senate when it resumes its sittings Tuesday.

 

With the Kenya Kwanza PG enjoying huge numbers in the assembly, Muthama is likely to be approved.

Muthama will now replace Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga.

One of its primary functions is to ensure the smooth running of both Houses of Parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly.

 

PSC is chaired by National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula. Nominated senator Joyce Korir is the vice chair. The Clerk of the Senate is the secretary.

PSC members are senator Faith Gitau, MP Mishi Mboko, MP  Mohamed Ali, Senator Okong’o Omogeni, MP John Kinyua, and Patrick Makau.

The Commission is one of the independent commissions established under Article 127 of the Constitution.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

