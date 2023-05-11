Kenyan Diaspora Man Hit And killed By A Police Car In Delaware

A Kenyan Diaspora man Joseph Kaumbuthu from Smyrna, Delaware died on Sunday evening May 7, 2023 after being hit by a Police officer who was on his way to a domestic disturbance.

According to delawareonline.com, the officer was driving his fully marked patrol vehicle south on Route 13 near West Franklin Avenue when the 42-year-old Joseph Kaumbuthu walked into the road. Kaumbuthu had been in the grass median in the center of the highway.

At the time of the accident, it is reported that the officer did not have his lights or sirens on. He however stopped and performed CPR on the 42-year-old Kaumbuthu until an ambulance arrived, unfortunately, Kaumbuthu succamed to the injuries.

New Castle County Police’s traffic services unit responded and began investigating. While the road was opened several hours after the wreck, the investigation remains ongoing. Report by Isabel Hughes

Here below is a message from his wife Pamela Kaumbuthu

It is so hard to write this, We are so very saddened by the sudden loss of my Husband my Children’s Father, Joseph was tragically taken from us on Sunday May 7, 2023.

My Children and I are brokenhearted, my children should not be having to bury their father at such a young age! Here within the next few days my children and I will have to travel to Delaware to reunite with our Family and lay my children’s father to rest!

His death is still under investigation and we are waiting for his body to be released to us, before we can make Funeral arrangements, a GoFund Me Account will be made to help my Children and I travel from Texas to Delaware!

At this time I ask y’all to keep my children and I in y’all’s prayers we need them!!!

Source-https://www.delawareonline.com/

