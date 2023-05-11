Kenyan Diaspora Man Hit And killed By A Police Car In Delaware
A Kenyan Diaspora man Joseph Kaumbuthu from Smyrna, Delaware died on Sunday evening May 7, 2023 after being hit by a Police officer who was on his way to a domestic disturbance.
According to delawareonline.com, the officer was driving his fully marked patrol vehicle south on Route 13 near West Franklin Avenue when the 42-year-old Joseph Kaumbuthu walked into the road. Kaumbuthu had been in the grass median in the center of the highway.
At the time of the accident, it is reported that the officer did not have his lights or sirens on. He however stopped and performed CPR on the 42-year-old Kaumbuthu until an ambulance arrived, unfortunately, Kaumbuthu succamed to the injuries.
New Castle County Police’s traffic services unit responded and began investigating. While the road was opened several hours after the wreck, the investigation remains ongoing. Report by Isabel Hughes
Here below is a message from his wife Pamela Kaumbuthu
