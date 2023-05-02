Matatu Bus Set Ablaze in Nairobi as Azimio Protests Resume

A matatu bus was on Tuesday morning set ablaze on Ngong road even as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition commences protests in Nairobi.

Photos seen by Nairobi Leo showed the bus burnt into ashes.

Police are reported to have lobbed teargas at the protesters on the road even as images show that the road is devoid of motorists and passersby.

Though reports indicate that the bus was set ablaze by irate protesters, Azimio has denied the involvement of their supporters saying theirs is a peaceful protest.

“Kindly also publish a single photo or video of those who set that minibus ablaze?” Azimio replied to a tweet claiming the bus was burnt by Azimio protesters.

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna on his part said:

“The state in a well-orchestrated spate of violence is trying to paint our #MaandamanoTuesday as anything but peaceful. We know these tricks. We urge our supporters not to fall for these shameful tactics meant to incite Nairobians against each other and maintain peace.”

Raila had asked his supporters to come out in large numbers Tuesday for protests even as they accused President William Ruto of lacking commitment to the bi-partisan talks.

Kenya Kwanza team in the bipartisan committee on Tuesday asked Azimio to choose between dialogue or street demonstrations.

Addressing a press, the committee co-chair George Muragura said the two activities cannot happen at the same time.

“If they insist on demonstrations as we talk then that defeats the purpose. As talks go on, they must suspend the demonstrations,” Murugara said.

The Azimio team had bolted out of the talks accusing the Kenya Kwanza side of lacking goodwill in the talks.

