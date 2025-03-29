Where Kenyan Diaspora Live By Country and Population

The Kenyan diaspora is widely spread across the globe, and different countries have varying Kenyan populations.

While exact population figures can vary, estimates of the Kenyan diaspora by country provide an idea of the scale of the migration.

Below is a summary of some of the primary countries where the Kenyan diaspora resides, along with approximate population estimates.

1. United States

Population Estimate: 200,000–300,000

Major Cities: Washington D.C., Seattle, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta.

2. United Kingdom

Population Estimate: 150,000–200,000

Major Cities: London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Luton.

3. Canada

Population Estimate: 80,000–100,000

Major Cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal.

4. South Africa

Population Estimate: 60,000–80,000

Major Cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria.

5. Australia

Population Estimate: 40,000–60,000

Major Cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth.

6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Population Estimate: 40,000–60,000

Major Cities: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah.

7. Saudi Arabia

Population Estimate: 30,000–50,000

Major Cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca.

8. Qatar

Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000

Major Cities: Doha.

9. Kuwait

Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000

Major Cities: Kuwait City.

10. Germany

Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000

Major Cities: Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg.

11. Sweden

Population Estimate: 15,000–25,000

Major Cities: Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo.

12. Tanzania

Population Estimate: 10,000–20,000

Major Cities: Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma.

13. France

Population Estimate: 10,000–20,000

Major Cities: Paris, Lyon, Marseille.

14. Italy

Population Estimate: 10,000–15,000

Major Cities: Rome, Milan, Turin.

15. Netherlands

Population Estimate: 10,000–15,000

Major Cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam.

16. Rwanda

Population Estimate: 5,000–10,000

Major Cities: Kigali.

17. Uganda

Population Estimate: 5,000–10,000

Major Cities: Kampala, Entebbe.

18. Other African Countries

Population Estimate: Varies (several thousand in countries like Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe).

19. Other Countries (Latin America, Asia, etc.)

Population Estimate: Varies (smaller populations are found in countries like Japan, China, Brazil, etc.).

These estimates reflect the Kenyan diaspora’s significant presence in regions with better employment, educational opportunities, and established Kenyan communities.

The numbers can vary depending on migration trends, government data, and new census figures.

Factors Contributing to Kenyan Emigration:

Economic opportunities in Western countries

Brain drain, particularly in the medical sector

Students seeking higher education abroad

Political instability and economic hardship in some regions

Kenyan Diaspora as a Bridge:

The Kenyan diaspora serves as a bridge between Kenya and the global market.

The diaspora is a vital component of the trade value chain.

The diaspora contribute to the socio-economic development of Kenya.

