Where Kenyan Diaspora Live By Country and Population

The Kenyan diaspora is widely spread across the globe, and different countries have varying Kenyan populations.
While exact population figures can vary, estimates of the Kenyan diaspora by country provide an idea of the scale of the migration.
Below is a summary of some of the primary countries where the Kenyan diaspora resides, along with approximate population estimates.
1. United States
- Population Estimate: 200,000–300,000
- Major Cities: Washington D.C., Seattle, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta.
2. United Kingdom
- Population Estimate: 150,000–200,000
- Major Cities: London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Luton.
3. Canada
- Population Estimate: 80,000–100,000
- Major Cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal.
4. South Africa
- Population Estimate: 60,000–80,000
- Major Cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pretoria.
5. Australia
- Population Estimate: 40,000–60,000
- Major Cities: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth.
6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Population Estimate: 40,000–60,000
- Major Cities: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah.
7. Saudi Arabia
- Population Estimate: 30,000–50,000
- Major Cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca.
8. Qatar
- Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000
- Major Cities: Doha.
9. Kuwait
- Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000
- Major Cities: Kuwait City.
10. Germany
- Population Estimate: 20,000–30,000
- Major Cities: Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg.
11. Sweden
- Population Estimate: 15,000–25,000
- Major Cities: Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo.
12. Tanzania
- Population Estimate: 10,000–20,000
- Major Cities: Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma.
13. France
- Population Estimate: 10,000–20,000
- Major Cities: Paris, Lyon, Marseille.
14. Italy
- Population Estimate: 10,000–15,000
- Major Cities: Rome, Milan, Turin.
15. Netherlands
- Population Estimate: 10,000–15,000
- Major Cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam.
16. Rwanda
- Population Estimate: 5,000–10,000
- Major Cities: Kigali.
17. Uganda
- Population Estimate: 5,000–10,000
- Major Cities: Kampala, Entebbe.
18. Other African Countries
Population Estimate: Varies (several thousand in countries like Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe).
19. Other Countries (Latin America, Asia, etc.)
- Population Estimate: Varies (smaller populations are found in countries like Japan, China, Brazil, etc.).
These estimates reflect the Kenyan diaspora’s significant presence in regions with better employment, educational opportunities, and established Kenyan communities.
The numbers can vary depending on migration trends, government data, and new census figures.
.
Factors Contributing to Kenyan Emigration:
- Economic opportunities in Western countries
- Brain drain, particularly in the medical sector
- Students seeking higher education abroad
- Political instability and economic hardship in some regions
Kenyan Diaspora as a Bridge:
- The Kenyan diaspora serves as a bridge between Kenya and the global market.
- The diaspora is a vital component of the trade value chain.
- The diaspora contribute to the socio-economic development of Kenya.