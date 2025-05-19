Unveiling Rigathi Gachagua; Net Worth, Wife, Children & ambitions

In the heart of Kenyan politics, Rigathi Gachagua stands out as a formidable figure, showcasing a blend of ambition and dedication.

As the former Deputy President, his influence reaches far beyond the political arena, touching lives and shaping future narratives. But who is Rigathi Gachagua beyond the headlines?

Discovering Rigathi Gachagua:

Rigathi Gachagua, born on February 28, 1965, in Hiriga, Nyeri County, Kenya, is a prominent Kenyan politician who served as the Deputy President from September 13, 2022, until his impeachment on November 1, 2024.

Prior to his vice-presidency, he represented Mathira Constituency in Parliament from 2017 to 2022.

Gachagua has held various administrative roles, including Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Heritage, and personal assistant to the Head of the Public Service and to then-Minister for Local Government, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Net Worth

Rigathi Gachagua has publicly declared a net worth of approximately KSh 800 million (about $6 million USD).

This wealth is attributed to his extensive business ventures, including ownership stakes in companies such as Wamunyoro Investments Limited.

Additionally, he is in the process of recovering KSh 200 million (approximately $1.5 million USD) from the Asset Recovery Agency, which had been previously seized under allegations of illicit acquisition.

Family

Rigathi Gachagua is married to Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku Rigathi, a retired banker who now serves as a full-time pastor in Mathira.

The couple met at a university event at the University of Nairobi in 1985 and married in 1989. They have two sons: Kevin, a computer software engineer, and Keith, a medical doctor.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is known for her advocacy for the welfare of young men and boys, orphans, widows, and persons with disabilities.

She is also involved in various philanthropic activities, including leading mass wedding ceremonies for police officers.

Despite their public profiles, the Gachagua family maintains a relatively private lifestyle, with limited information available about their personal assets and daily lives.

Ambitions

Gachagua is now actively preparing for a presidential bid in the 2027 general elections. He has emphasized that his impeachment does not bar him from contesting, as he has not exhausted all legal avenues.

His presidential agenda includes:

Restoring Workers’ Dignity: Gachagua pledges to reform payslips by eliminating what he describes as unnecessary deductions, such as the controversial Housing Levy.

Upholding the Rule of Law: He vows to ensure that no Kenyan, especially the youth, faces violence or extrajudicial killings for expressing dissent.

Empowering Independent Institutions: Gachagua criticizes the current trend towards “one-man rule” and promises to allow institutions like the Judiciary and Parliament to operate freely.

Decentralizing Executive Power: He aims to empower Cabinet Secretaries and decentralize executive power, accusing the current government of micromanaging from a single center.

Gachagua is also assembling a coalition of opposition leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua, and Eugene Wamalwa, to challenge President Ruto’s re-election . He envisions a united opposition front that may eventually rally behind a single candidate.

In addition to his national ambitions, Gachagua is focusing on Nairobi’s political landscape. He plans to secure both the gubernatorial seat and a majority of parliamentary positions in the city, targeting constituencies currently under ODM leadership . He also aims to involve Gen Z leadership in his new party, with plans to appoint a Gen Z as his deputy party leader.

Gachagua’s strategic moves indicate a concerted effort to position himself as a formidable contender in the upcoming elections, with a focus on unity, youth involvement, and a comprehensive policy agenda.

