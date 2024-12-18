Rigathi Gachagua Joins Forces with Kalonzo Musyoka

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed he will join forces with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to rival President William Ruto in the 2027 Presidential poll.

Gachagua was in Mbooni Constituency in Makueni County on Wednesday, December 18, where he attended the burial of Agnes Mwikali Muiya where he hinted at his anticipated plans for the future, as he admitted he owed Kalonzo a favour.

While faulting President Ruto for betraying him, Gachagua was full of praise for the Wiper Party leader, who he claimed stood for what was right against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“Wiper people led by Kalonzo have shown grace and we have decided you are our friends for life. And we don’t just say that. When we say it, we mean it,” Gachagua said, as he confirmed he was in talks with the Wiper Party leader.

He added, “We owe Kalonzo and you people. We are in talks with Kalonzo and we will strategise well. We are talking as Kenyans and looking for a way to improve the economy and end the trend of lies in the country.”

The impeached former Deputy President was also adamant that the Ukambani community had the numbers to swing the odds against President Ruto’s camp if only they turned out in large numbers to register as voters.

While giving an exact figure, Gachagua broke down exactly what was needed to triumph in the next election as he insisted his team hardly loses in politics.

“Mine is just to urge the Ukambani people to register as voters. As the nominated MCA said, leadership is registering and voting,” Gachagua said.

“In Kenya to win a poll, you need 50 plus one. We want Kitui Machakos and Makueni to register themselves so we can get 3.5 to four million. Once you get to that figure, look for me because on our side we want to push 10 million. Everything is about strategy.”

Gachagua’s sentiments were backed by one of his fiercest supporters, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thangwa, who also publicly proclaimed his support towards Kalonzo.

“Whenever Kalonzo comes to Kiambu he is very welcome and we will walk with him in 2027,” the Senator said.

Dig Deeper: After Gachagua’s latest comments, the Kenyan political landscape could be set for a huge shake, three years before the next presidential poll.

Having lost his seat through impeachment, Gachagua is constitutionally not able to contest for political office. This leaves Kalonzo as the former Deputy President’s best bet to potentially unseat Ruto in 2027.

In recent weeks, the former DP has been adamant that his relationship with President Ruto is irreparable, signalling the start a new political rivalry which features a Gachagua-Kalonzo collaboration.

Meanwhile, President Ruto is also seemingly consolidating his ally, with political experts seeing his cordial relationship with Raila Odinga and recent visit to former President Uhuru Kenyatta as a strategic one ahead of tough times ahead

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

