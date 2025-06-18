Commemorating 2025 International Widows Day Awareness

Celebrating Hope and Healing: International Widows Day, observed every year on June 23rd, is a day set aside globally to recognize the struggles and unique challenges faced by millions of widows around the world.

Many widows experience isolation, financial hardship, discrimination, and emotional trauma. This day not only raises awareness of their plight but also serves as a call to action for communities, governments, and organizations to support widows in rebuilding their lives.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Margaret James 1:27 Foundation will host Widowed International Network( WIN) Conference in recognition of International Widows Day. This important event, taking place via Zoom, brings together a global community committed to supporting widows and widowers through their healing journey.

The WIN Conference serves as a platform for survivors to share their stories, offer encouragement, and advocate for the rights and needs of widows worldwide. This year marks the fifth anniversary of Margaret James 1:27 Foundation’s tireless efforts to uplift widows in Kenya and beyond. Over the years, the Foundation has served hundreds of widows, providing critical support in the form of shelter, supplies, and emotional healing.

The event will feature keynote speakers who have personally experienced widowhood and are now dedicated to empowering others in similar circumstances. Their stories will inspire hope and resilience, proving that even in the deepest grief, there is room for renewal and growth.

In addition to the moving testimonies, the conference will outline future projects, including the building of homes for widows in Kenya. The Foundation aims to raise $35,000 to construct atleast two homes by December 2025, providing widows with much-needed shelter and a safe place to heal. Your support can make a tangible difference in the lives of these women.

The Foundation’s work would not be possible without the unwavering support of individuals, churches, and organizations worldwide. As the Foundation celebrates this milestone, they invite you to continue partnering with them to ensure a brighter future for widows everywhere. By supporting Margaret James 1:27 Foundation, you are not just donating to a cause—you are investing in the future of widows, providing them with hope, dignity, and the resources they need to thrive.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about how you can support this life-changing work, attend the conference, or donate to the upcoming housing project, please see the flyer attached or visit our website margaretjames127foundation.org

Together, we can help build a community of strength, support, and hope for widows and widowers around the world.

Wishing you James 1:27

Rev. Mary Njaramba

Founder:

Margaret James 127 Foundation

Host: Widowed International Network Conference

To support this

mission

Cashapp; 9198188057

($helpawidowinkenya)

Zelle:

[email protected]

(Margaret James 1:27 Foundation)

Venmo:

[email protected]

(Margaret James 1:27 Foundaon)

Paybill No: 247247,

Account No: 1290184968935

Mpesa:

+254 (791) 865 949

Commemorating 2025 International Widows Day Awareness