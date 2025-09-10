Chinese Flying Taxi Takes to the Skies in Rwanda

Rwanda has made aviation history by becoming the first African nation to host a public flight of a self-flying electric air taxi, marking a bold step toward the continent’s future in urban air mobility.

In partnership with China Road and Bridge Corporation and Chinese aviation technology firm EHang Holdings Limited, Rwanda unveiled the EH216-S — a pilotless electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft — during a high-profile two-day summit in Kigali. The event drew regulators, investors, and aviation experts from across Africa. They were all eager to witness the promise of next-generation transport in action.

The EH216-S performed a smooth, autonomous demonstration flight, captivating attendees with its quiet, clean, and futuristic operation. The aircraft, powered entirely by electricity, is designed to carry two passengers. It can fly without a pilot onboard, making it a revolutionary step in aviation technology and smart mobility.

Speaking at the event, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame emphasized the historic nature of the flight. “This is more than a demonstration — it’s a preview of what is possible. Rwanda is proud to be at the forefront of bringing innovative, sustainable transport solutions to Africa,” Kagame said. “This technology has the potential to improve mobility, reduce congestion, and boost tourism and investment across the continent.”

The demonstration aligns with Rwanda’s broader ambitions to become a hub for innovation and smart infrastructure in Africa. The collaboration with EHang and China Road and Bridge Corporation highlights the growing technological ties between China and African nations. These ties are particularly significant in sectors such as transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure.

According to EHang, the EH216-S is already certified for commercial operations in China and is being tested in multiple global markets. The company views Rwanda as a strategic entry point for introducing its autonomous aerial vehicles to Africa. This is given the country’s regulatory openness and interest in smart city solutions.

As Africa grapples with rapid urbanization and transport challenges, technologies like eVTOLs may offer a sustainable alternative to traditional ground-based infrastructure. Rwanda’s embrace of this cutting-edge aircraft could set the stage for broader adoption across the continent in the coming years.

The skies above Kigali may have just offered a glimpse into the not-so-distant future — one where electric flying taxis could become a common sight in Africa’s cities.

