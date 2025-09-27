Green Card Update – New Citizenship Requirements for Applicants

Starting October 20, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will implement new changes to the naturalization process. These changes affect green card holders applying for U.S. citizenship. As part of the Green Card Update – New rules, these updates include a more rigorous civics test. There is also a renewed emphasis on proving “good moral character.”

Tougher Civics Test Coming This Fall

Under the updated process, applicants who file for naturalization on or after October 20 will be required to take the 2025 version of the naturalization civics test. This revised test is designed to more rigorously evaluate an applicant’s understanding of U.S. history and government. It aligns with the statutory requirements for naturalization and the Green Card Update – New process.

Key changes include:

Increased number of questions asked: Applicants will now be asked up to 20 questions, drawn from a pool of 128 possible questions.

Higher passing requirement: To pass, applicants must answer at least 12 questions correctly.

In-depth content: The updated test places greater emphasis on understanding key principles of American democracy, the Constitution, the Founding Fathers, and significant events in U.S. history.

According to USCIS, this move is part of “an ongoing effort to restore integrity to the naturalization process and meet congressional intent.”

Emphasis on “Good Moral Character”

In addition to the tougher civics test, USCIS will more stringently assess whether applicants meet the requirement of “good moral character.” This is a longstanding but often subjective component of the naturalization process. Also, it is a critical aspect of the Green Card Update – New process.

This evaluation may include a review of:

Criminal records or charges, including minor infractions

Payment of taxes and child support

Any history of fraud, misrepresentation, or immigration violations

Evidence of community involvement and lawful conduct

These assessments will be taken seriously as USCIS reiterates the importance of ensuring that only individuals who fully embrace American values are granted citizenship under the Green Card Update – New regulations.

Official Statement

A USCIS spokesperson stated:

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation.”

This reflects the agency’s broader goal to reinforce the integrity of the naturalization process amid ongoing changes in immigration policy.

What Green Card Holders Should Do Now

Green card holders who are eligible and considering applying for U.S. citizenship may want to: