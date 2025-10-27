Carolyne Omboto Receives US Army Highest Honours

Washington D.C., USA — Kenyan-born Carolyne Omboto, a distinguished member of the United States Army, has been inducted into the Sergeant Morales Club. It is one of the Army’s most prestigious honours recognizing exceptional leadership, integrity, and service.

The Sergeant Morales Club, named after a legendary Army leader celebrated for his moral courage and mentorship, represents the highest standards of excellence among non-commissioned officers. Membership is highly selective. It is reserved only for those who embody the Army’s core values of duty, honour, and selfless service.

Omboto’s induction, approved by the Commanding General, marks a milestone achievement. It reflects years of discipline, dedication, and exemplary service within the U.S. military.

A Journey of Leadership and Service

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Sergeant Carolyne Omboto expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, describing it as both humbling and inspiring.

“I am honoured and deeply humbled to be inducted into the Sergeant Morales Club, a symbol of leadership, excellence, and selfless service,” she said.

“I’m grateful for the journey, the mentors who guided me, and proud to stand alongside the other outstanding inductees. Together, we carry the legacy forward.”

Her words reflected the humility and passion that have defined her career. These qualities have earned her the respect of both peers and superiors in the U.S. Army.

A Proud Moment for the Kenyan Diaspora

Omboto’s achievement has resonated deeply within the Kenyan diaspora community. Many see her as a shining example of the global impact of Kenyan talent and resilience. Her story highlights the growing presence and influence of Kenyan professionals in the U.S. military and public service. She inspires younger generations abroad to pursue excellence wherever they serve.

About the Sergeant Morales Club

The Sergeant Morales Club was established to recognize non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who demonstrate unmatched professionalism, mentorship, and leadership in caring for soldiers. Induction into the club is one of the highest leadership honours in the U.S. Army. It underscores an NCO’s unwavering commitment to their troops and to the Army’s mission.

For Carolyne Omboto, this recognition not only celebrates her service but also stands as a testament to the shared values of discipline, courage, and community that connect the U.S. military and the global Kenyan diaspora.

