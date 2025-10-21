Top 10 Countries with Kenyan Diaspora Abroad Revealed

Kenya has a vibrant and globally connected diaspora that plays a vital role in the country’s economic and social development. From remittances to knowledge transfer, Kenyan migrants contribute significantly to their home country while building lives abroad.

According to 2016–2020 data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Top 10 Countries with Kenyan Diaspora Abroad are spread across North America, Europe, and Africa. Below is a breakdown of the leading destinations for Kenyan migrants.

- Advertisement -

1. United States of America – 157,000 Kenyans

The United States tops the list with an estimated 157,000 Kenyan migrants, making it the country with the largest Kenyan diaspora abroad. Many Kenyans move to the U.S. for higher education, work opportunities, and family reunification. Key cities with large Kenyan communities include Minneapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta.

2. United Kingdom – 139,000 Kenyans

The United Kingdom is home to the second-largest Kenyan diaspora, with around 139,000 Kenyans living there. Historical ties dating back to colonial times and a shared language have made the UK a popular destination. London, Birmingham, and Leicester host sizable Kenyan populations.

3. Uganda – 34,000 Kenyans

Kenya’s neighbor Uganda ranks third, hosting about 34,000 Kenyans. The close geographical proximity, regional trade, and employment opportunities contribute to this migration trend.

- Advertisement -

4. Canada – 29,000 Kenyans

Canada has increasingly become a top choice for Kenyan migrants, with about 29,000 living there. The country’s immigration-friendly policies and opportunities in education and employment attract skilled Kenyan workers and students alike.

5. Mozambique – 25,000 Kenyans

Surprisingly to some, Mozambique has around 25,000 Kenyan migrants, many of whom are engaged in trade, agriculture, and infrastructure projects.

6. Australia – 25,000 Kenyans

Australia ties with Mozambique, also hosting 25,000 Kenyans. The country is particularly attractive for Kenyan students and professionals in fields such as healthcare, IT, and engineering.

7. United Republic of Tanzania – 24,000 Kenyans

Kenya shares a long border and cultural ties with Tanzania, where around 24,000 Kenyans reside. Many are involved in business and cross-border trade.

8. South Africa – 20,000 Kenyans

South Africa draws approximately 20,000 Kenyans, with many working in sectors such as education, hospitality, and finance.

9. Germany – 17,000 Kenyans

Germany is home to about 17,000 Kenyan migrants. Educational opportunities, especially in engineering and technical fields, attract many young Kenyans to the country.

10. South Sudan – 10,000 Kenyans

Despite being a newer nation, South Sudan has around 10,000 Kenyans, mostly professionals working in NGOs, education, and international organizations.

Other Notable Destinations

Besides the Top 10 Countries with Kenyan Diaspora Abroad, other nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also host tens of thousands of Kenyans. The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has become a hub for Kenyan expatriates working in hospitality, aviation, and domestic services.

Final Thoughts

While North America and Europe house the largest Kenyan diaspora populations, neighboring African countries also play a critical role in Kenya’s migration landscape. These migration patterns not only reflect global economic dynamics but also the aspirations of Kenyans seeking better opportunities and experiences abroad.

The numbers presented are based on IOM data from 2016 to 2020, and although they provide a valuable snapshot, figures may vary depending on the data source. Nonetheless, the Top 10 Countries with Kenyan Diaspora Abroad illustrate Kenya’s strong global footprint and the importance of the diaspora in shaping the nation’s future.