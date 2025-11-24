Death Announcement of Joan Githaiga of Silver Spring, Maryland

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Joan Githaiga of Silver Spring, Maryland. Joan went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, November 20th. She fought a long and courageous battle with illness. She was the cherished daughter of the late James Githaiga and Joyce Githaiga. Additionally, she was a devoted mother to 7-year-old Eli Macharia, a beloved sister to Julie Githaiga and Beatrice Yeri, and a loving fiancée to Kevin Mwai.

Joan’s kindness, warmth, and unwavering strength touched everyone who had the blessing of knowing her. She carried herself with grace even in the most difficult moments, and her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to her family and friends.

As we grieve this tremendous loss, we hold onto the promises of Scripture:

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

May these words bring peace and strength to all who mourn Joan’s passing.

Friends and family are gathering at her home in Silver Spring, MD. They are there to offer support and stand with the family during this difficult time.

- Advertisement -

For those who wish to extend their support, contributions can be made through the following channels:

Zelle: 410-963-4869 (Junie Kamau)

Zelle: 301-312-1453 (Minnie Muchai)

CashApp: $FlorenceFerguson (202-430-9632)

We deeply appreciate your prayers, love, and support as we honor Joan’s life and legacy.