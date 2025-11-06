Trump Administration Revokes 80,000 Non-Immigrant Visas

Washington, D.C. — The Trump administration has revoked approximately 80,000 non-immigrant visas since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, according to a senior State Department official. The visa revocations span a wide range of offenses, including driving under the influence (DUI), assault, and theft.

Officials reported that around 16,000 visas were revoked due to DUI-related offenses, while approximately 12,000 were linked to assault charges. Another 8,000 visas were revoked for theft and property-related crimes.

This large-scale visa crackdown reflects the administration’s continued emphasis on tightening U.S. immigration policies and reinforcing public safety measures. The Trump administration has repeatedly prioritized stricter enforcement of visa regulations and stronger vetting processes for non-immigrant visa holders, including students, tourists, and temporary workers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio Highlights Foreign Policy Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in May that he had revoked visas from “hundreds, perhaps thousands” of individuals, including international students, for activities deemed contrary to U.S. foreign policy priorities. While he did not specify which countries were most affected, Rubio emphasized that the visa revocations were part of a broader strategy to safeguard national security and maintain U.S. diplomatic integrity.

A Broader Effort to Strengthen U.S. Immigration Enforcement

The move aligns with the administration’s longstanding stance on immigration enforcement. During his presidency, Donald Trump and his team have focused on reducing visa overstays, curbing illegal immigration, and ensuring that foreign nationals in the U.S. comply with both immigration laws and criminal statutes.

Immigration analysts note that this wave of revocations could have a ripple effect across international student programs, work visa applications, and tourism, as stricter background checks and enforcement may deter some from applying for U.S. visas.

Public Reaction and Policy Implications

While supporters praise the administration for prioritizing law and order, critics argue that the mass visa cancellations could harm the U.S. economy and international reputation. The State Department, however, insists the policy targets only those who pose legitimate risks or have violated U.S. law.

As the Trump administration continues to implement robust immigration measures, analysts expect further scrutiny of visa holders and applicants in the months ahead.

