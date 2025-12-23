Kenyans in Diaspora Push for Blockchain Voting in 2027 Elections

Kenyans living abroad have intensified calls for the adoption of blockchain-based digital voting ahead of the 2027 General Election, arguing that the technology would enable millions of eligible voters in the diaspora to participate directly in Kenya’s legislative process.

Diaspora leaders are urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to pilot and deploy a secure digital voting system powered by blockchain technology, citing successful models in countries such as Estonia, Switzerland, India, France, and Senegal. They say such reforms would strengthen electoral integrity, expand voter participation, and align Kenya with global best practices in digital democracy.

How Blockchain Voting Works

Blockchain digital voting relies on decentralised ledger technology to record votes in a secure, transparent, and tamper-proof manner. Each vote is encrypted and verified across multiple independent nodes, making it extremely difficult to alter or manipulate results. The system creates an auditable trail while preserving voter anonymity.

Although fully nationwide blockchain elections remain rare, Estonia has been a global pioneer since 2005, allowing citizens to vote online using secure digital identification. Switzerland has tested blockchain voting in cantonal referenda, while India has piloted the technology in local and experimental voting processes. Advocates say these examples demonstrate the feasibility of secure remote voting for citizens living abroad.

Push for Diaspora Representation

Beyond digital voting, Kenyans abroad are proposing the creation of 15 diaspora constituencies, each represented by a Member of Parliament and a Senator in the National Assembly and Senate. The proposal is aimed at ensuring that diaspora citizens have a formal voice in lawmaking and national policy.

Despite their economic significance, diaspora leaders argue that Kenyans abroad remain politically marginalised. According to official figures, remittances from the diaspora exceed Sh780 billion annually, outperforming key foreign exchange earners such as tourism, tea, coffee, and foreign direct investment.

“The Kenyan diaspora commands over one million votes, a decisive electoral force whose engagement cannot be overlooked,” said Ephraim Mwaura, president of the Kenyan Canadian Association (KCA). “Despite remitting US$4.95 billion (Sh637 billion) in 2024, we remain excluded from legislative decision-making.”

Proposal Unveiled in Canada

Mwaura presented the Diaspora Bicameral Parliamentary Framework Proposal at Brampton City Hall during Kenya’s 62nd Independence Day celebrations. The event was attended by President William Ruto’s Special Advisor Jaoko Oburu Odinga and Kenya’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Carolyne Kamende.

The framework outlines a structured approach to diaspora representation, recommending constituencies across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It also proposes piloting blockchain-based digital voting platforms to enable secure participation in national elections, particularly for citizens unable to return home to vote.

Calls for Electoral and Administrative Reforms

In addition to digital voting, the proposal calls for broader electoral and administrative reforms to support diaspora engagement. These include expanding voter registration centres abroad, streamlining national ID and passport renewal processes, and improving access to consular services.

The framework also recommends linking diaspora savings to Kenya’s Diaspora Bond programme, allowing remittances to be channelled into structured savings, credit facilities, and community development projects. Proponents say this would not only deepen economic ties but also reinforce the diaspora’s stake in Kenya’s governance.

Looking Ahead to 2027

As Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, pressure is mounting on the IEBC and Parliament to consider reforms that reflect the realities of a globalised electorate. Diaspora advocates argue that embracing blockchain voting and legislative representation would enhance transparency, inclusivity, and trust in the electoral process.

Whether the proposals gain political traction remains to be seen, but the growing mobilisation of Kenyans abroad signals a renewed push to redefine participation, representation, and democracy in Kenya’s digital age.

