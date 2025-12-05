Minnesota Hosts the Largest Somali Immigrant Population in US

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the United States, making it the central hub of Somali culture, business, and community life in the country. Over the past three decades, Somali immigrants have built strong roots across the state—particularly in the Twin Cities, where neighborhoods like Cedar-Riverside, often called “Little Mogadishu,” have become vibrant centers of Somali-American life.

A Community Shaped by History and Migration

Large-scale Somali migration to Minnesota began in the early 1990s, as refugees fled civil war and political instability in Somalia. Since then, the Somali population has grown significantly, with estimates ranging from 80,000 to over 100,000 residents of Somali descent living in Minnesota today.

Several key factors drew Somali families to Minnesota, including:

Strong social and family networks, often through secondary migration from other states such as New York, Ohio, and Texas.

A well-established refugee resettlement system, offering support and community resources.

Educational and job opportunities, including work in food processing plants, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality.

Minnesota’s tradition of accepting refugees has made it a long-standing destination for newcomers seeking stability and opportunity.

- Advertisement -

Cultural and Economic Contributions

The Somali community has become an essential part of Minnesota’s cultural and economic landscape. The state is home to:

Hundreds of Somali-owned businesses, from restaurants and clothing shops to tech firms and transportation companies.

The renowned Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, a major hub for Somali commerce and community gatherings.

in Minneapolis, a major hub for Somali commerce and community gatherings. A thriving ecosystem of mosques, cultural organizations, newspapers, and community centers.

Somali-Americans have also increasingly become active in public life. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota in the U.S. Congress, is the first Somali-American elected to Congress, symbolizing the political engagement and influence of the community.

Controversial Statements Ignite National Discussion

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made inflammatory remarks, calling Somali immigrants “garbage” and saying he wanted to send them “back to where they came from.” He reiterated on Wednesday that “they’ve destroyed our country and all they do is complain.”

These statements have sparked widespread criticism from community leaders, Minnesota officials, and civil rights organizations, who argue that Somali-Americans contribute positively to the state and the nation. Many Minnesotans view these remarks as divisive and harmful, especially in a state where immigrant communities play such a central role in local life.

Minnesota’s Somali Community Remains Strong

Despite political tension and national debates over immigration, the Somali community in Minnesota continues to grow, thrive, and contribute to the state’s economic vitality and cultural richness. With deep community roots and a new generation of Somali-Americans emerging as entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders, Minnesota remains the heart of Somali-American life in the United States.

Minnesota Hosts the Largest Somali Immigrant Population in US