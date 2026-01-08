Pastor Irungu Collapses After 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge

Pastor James Irungu, a 30-year-old resident of Murang’a County, collapsed just minutes before completing his ambitious 80-hour tree-hugging endurance challenge, a feat he undertook to raise awareness about cancer.

Irungu had endured 79 hours and 40 minutes continuously hugging a tree in Murang’a town. When he suddenly became unwell, it prompted swift intervention by event organizers and concerned members of the public. He was immediately rushed to Murang’a County Level Five Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was in stable condition and under medical care.

The unusual endurance challenge had attracted nationwide attention. Thousands of Kenyans followed the event through social media live streams and on-site updates. Large crowds gathered at the venue, cheering Irungu on as the hours ticked by. It had become one of Kenya’s most talked-about human-interest stories this week.

Excitement peaked when Irungu successfully surpassed the previous 72-hour national record. The record was held by renowned tree-planting ambassador Truphena Muthoni from neighbouring Nyeri County. When the milestone was announced, supporters erupted into song, dance and celebration, hailing him as a symbol of resilience, environmental awareness and community activism.

“This challenge was not just about breaking a record, but about using endurance and nature to shine a spotlight on cancer awareness,” one supporter said at the venue.

Tree-hugging endurance challenges, though rare, are often used globally as symbolic acts to promote environmental protection. They also promote conservation and social causes. In Irungu’s case, the event combined environmental symbolism with a humanitarian message. It aimed to encourage conversations around cancer prevention, early screening and community support for patients.

Authorities and medical personnel have urged the public attempting extreme endurance activities to prioritize health and safety. They noted that prolonged physical strain can pose serious medical risks.

As Pastor Irungu recovers, many Kenyans have continued to send him messages of support. They praised his determination and the awareness he helped raise — even though he narrowly missed completing the full 80 hours.

