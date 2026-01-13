Somali Man Resigns as City Councilor in Maine after felony charge

Iman Osman: A newly elected Somali-American city councilor in Maine has resigned from office just days after being sworn in, following a felony indictment and an ongoing investigation into his residency eligibility.

Osman, who was elected to the Lewiston City Council, submitted his resignation this week. This followed a grand jury indictment on felony charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. Moreover, there were questions about whether he legally resided within the district he represented.

In a resignation letter addressed to Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline and City Council President David Chittim, Osman said his decision was difficult but necessary.

“For the betterment of our community and in the best interest of our city, I believe it is time for me to step aside,” Osman wrote. “I hope my resignation serves as a call to action for those who remain. It is an opportunity to reflect on the values of respect, inclusivity and kindness that should guide our public service.”

Felony Indictment and Firearms Allegations

According to court records and local media reports, a grand jury indicted Osman on December 1. The charges are linked to the alleged theft of two firearms. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between November 15, 2023, and October 11, 2024.

The indictment significantly complicated Osman’s ability to continue serving in public office. This was especially true given the seriousness of felony charges involving firearms and public safety.

Authorities have not yet released full details of the case, and Osman has not entered a public plea or been convicted. Under U.S. law, he remains innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Residency Investigation Raises Additional Concerns

In addition to the criminal case, Osman faced an investigation about his residency requirements to represent the Lewiston district. Maine law requires local officials to reside within the jurisdiction they serve.

City officials have not publicly confirmed whether Osman was in violation of residency rules. Nevertheless, the investigation reportedly contributed to pressure surrounding his continued service.

Impact on Lewiston City Council

Osman’s resignation comes only days after he took office. This makes his tenure one of the shortest in the city’s recent political history. His departure leaves a vacancy on the Lewiston City Council, which city officials will now need to fill through appointment or a special election, depending on local procedures.

The case has drawn significant attention within Maine and nationally. This is particularly within immigrant and Somali-American communities. Osman’s election had initially been seen as a milestone for representation and civic participation.

Community and Political Reaction

Reactions to Osman’s resignation have been mixed. Some residents expressed disappointment, while others welcomed the decision. They viewed it as necessary to preserve the integrity of the council and public trust.

City leaders have emphasized that the legal process must be allowed to proceed independently and that public officials must be held to the highest ethical and legal standards.

What Happens Next

The legal case against Osman is expected to proceed through the Maine court system in the coming months. Prosecutors will need to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, Osman retains the right to defend himself fully.

Meanwhile, Lewiston officials will begin the process of filling the vacant council seat to ensure continued representation for residents of the affected district.

Like this: Like Loading...