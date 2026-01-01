Story of American Woman Looking for Biological Kenyan Father

A 26-year-old American woman from California, Crystal Oskovich, has shared an emotional account of her journey in quest of searching for her biological father, a Kenyan man who helped her mother conceive as a sperm donor.

Oskovich, who was born on January 6, 1999, in Madera, California, spent years trying to identify her father, whom she knew only by the first name Tom. Her father’s last name remains unknown. However, her late grandfather believed it may have begun with the letter “W.”

According to Oskovich, Tom was a Kenyan national working in technology or IT. He was visiting the United States on a business trip when he met her mother, Wendelyn Oskovich, an American citizen. Their brief relationship resulted in her conception, after which Tom returned to Kenya.

Search for Identity and Roots

Oskovich grew up without contact with her biological father. She says that after her birth, Tom sent baby clothes and attempted to stay in touch. However, her mother and maternal grandparents discouraged continued contact and later asked him to stop. Her mother passed away in 2006, leaving Oskovich with limited information about her paternal family.

As she reached adulthood, unanswered questions about her identity and heritage remained. Determined to find answers, Oskovich turned to social media, posting appeals in Kenyan Facebook groups and online forums in hopes of locating her biological father or anyone connected to him.

She also pursued DNA testing to aid her search. A 23andMe test revealed that she is 50 percent Kenyan, with ancestry traced to Nairobi County. While the test did not produce close genetic matches, Oskovich said she uploaded her DNA to Ancestry and other databases to continue her search.

Tragic Discovery and Unexpected Connection

Her posts gained widespread attention and were shared extensively across Kenyan online communities and the diaspora. After months of searching, Oskovich received devastating news. She learned that her biological father had died several years earlier after a battle with leukaemia.

Despite the heartbreaking discovery, the search led to an unexpected connection. Oskovich learned that Tom had other children, who recognized details in her story and reached out to her. For the first time, she was able to connect with her biological father’s family.

“I found my dad’s family,” Oskovich wrote in an emotional social media post. “After many years of searching, I am forever grateful to the Kenyan community on Facebook. They shared my story across countless groups and news outlets. My father passed away from leukaemia.”

Although she never had the opportunity to meet her biological father, Oskovich said connecting with his family has brought her a sense of peace and closure. The only personal item she has from him is a tambourine, which he left behind and which she still keeps.

Story Resonates Online

Oskovich’s journey has resonated widely online, sparking discussions about identity, donor conception, and the role of social media in reconnecting families across borders. Her story highlights the emotional impact of searching for one’s roots and the power of online communities in bridging continents and generations.

