Lack of Immigrant Workers: Push to Create New US Visa Program

A growing shortage of immigrant labor in the United States has triggered a new bipartisan push in Congress to create a dedicated visa program for construction workers, as lawmakers warn that stalled building projects could worsen housing shortages and drive up costs nationwide.

In February 2026, Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) emerged as a leading voice behind the proposed Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act. This legislation would establish a new H-2C visa tailored specifically for the construction industry.

South Texas Labor Crisis Spurs Action

According to Rep. De La Cruz, construction firms across South Texas are facing severe labor shortages following intensified immigration enforcement and workplace raids. Builders report that the loss of experienced immigrant workers has delayed housing developments, road projects, and commercial construction. As a result, this hurts local economies and worsens the already tight housing supply.

As part of her “South Texas Days” initiative, Rep. De La Cruz met with House Speaker Mike Johnson and senior White House officials in early February 2026. She met with them to push for immigration reforms that balance enforcement with economic realities.

Bipartisan Support in Congress

While the bill was originally introduced in late 2025 by Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), it has gained renewed traction under De La Cruz’s leadership. The proposal has attracted bipartisan backing, including support from Democratic lawmakers such as Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX). This reflects growing concern across party lines about workforce shortages.

How the Proposed H-2C Visa Would Work

Under the Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act, the new H-2C visa program would:

Issue 65,000 visas annually for foreign workers in the construction sector

Allow workers to stay for three years, with the option to renew twice for a maximum of nine years

Require applicants to have a valid job offer from a U.S. employer

Mandate a criminal background check for all applicants

To address concerns from labor advocates, the bill includes safeguards to ensure that temporary workers are not underpaid. Moreover, it ensures that U.S. workers are not laid off to make room for visa holders.

Economic and Political Implications

Supporters argue the H-2C visa would help stabilize the construction industry, ease housing shortages, and keep major infrastructure projects on track. Critics, however, are expected to scrutinize whether the program could expand beyond its original scope or weaken domestic labor protections.

As immigration remains a hot-button issue in an election year, the bill’s progress will test whether bipartisan cooperation is possible when economic pressures collide with border and enforcement debates.

If passed, the legislation could mark one of the most significant expansions of legal pathways for immigrant labor in years. It would specifically target an industry many say cannot function without foreign workers.

