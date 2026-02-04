spot_img
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua
Pastor Julius Isendi Invite: "I Will Restore" Revival in Towson MD

Pastor Julius Isendi of City Light Chapel invites believers across Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, and the wider diaspora to attend a life-changing revival weekend themed "I Will Restore" (Joel 2:25).

The two-day spiritual experience will take place in Towson, promising a night of praise and worship, prophetic teaching, prayer, healing, and refreshing fellowship.

"Join us for a life-changing experience the first weekend of March. Kindly invite someone — they will be glad you did," Pastor Julius Isende said.

Event Details: I Will Restore – Joel 2:25

  • Theme: I Will Restore
    Scripture: Joel 2:25
    Dates: Saturday & Sunday, March 7–8, 2026
  • Saturday Night Revival
    🕓 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
  • Sunday Worship Service
    🕚 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 📍 Venue:
    City Light Chapel
    8240 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson, MD

Featured Ministers

  • William Wafula – Music Minister
  • Dr. Chuka Amude – Guest Speaker
  • Pastor Julius Isendi – Host Pastor

The weekend is designed to minister to individuals and families seeking spiritual restoration, emotional healing, renewed faith, and divine breakthrough.

A Call to the Diaspora Community

This revival is especially meaningful for the African and Kenyan diaspora community in the DMV region and beyond, offering a sacred space to reconnect with God, experience renewal, and strengthen community bonds.

Whether you are facing challenges, seeking direction, or simply longing for a fresh move of God, this is your moment.

Why You Should Attend

  • Experience powerful praise and worship
  • Receive the Word of God for restoration
  • Join a vibrant, faith-filled community
  • Encounter prayer, healing, and spiritual refreshing

Save the Date: March 7–8, 2026
Location: City Light Chapel, Towson, Maryland

Come expectant. Come believing. God will restore.

