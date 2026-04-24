Why More Americans Are Pursuing Canadian Dual Citizenship

A sweeping change to Canada’s citizenship laws is triggering a surge of interest among Americans looking to secure a second passport. Since the implementation of Bill C-3 on December 15, 2025, millions of individuals with Canadian ancestry may now qualify for dual Canadian citizenship, opening the door to new mobility, security, and economic opportunities.

What Changed Under Bill C-3?

The updated legislation represents one of the most significant shifts in Canadian nationality law in decades. It broadens eligibility and corrects historical exclusions that had previously blocked many descendants from claiming citizenship.

Key Highlights of the New Law

1. Removal of the First-Generation Limit

Previously, Canadian citizenship by descent was restricted to the first generation born outside Canada. Under the new rules, this limitation has effectively been lifted, allowing individuals with deeper ancestral ties to qualify.

2. Restoration of “Lost Canadians”

The law reinstates citizenship for thousands of individuals who were previously excluded due to outdated policies, including the controversial “28-year rule”, which required individuals to formally retain citizenship before a certain age.

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3. Recognition of Extended Lineage

Applicants can now claim citizenship if they can demonstrate an unbroken line of Canadian ancestry, regardless of how many generations back their Canadian ancestor lived.

Why Americans Are Applying in Large Numbers

The expanded eligibility has sparked a wave of applications from Americans seeking a “backup passport.” This trend is driven by a mix of political uncertainty, economic considerations, and the desire for global mobility.

For many, Canadian citizenship offers:

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to numerous countries

Access to Canada’s healthcare and social systems

The ability to live and work freely in Canada

A hedge against changing political or economic conditions in the U.S.

How to Apply for Canadian Citizenship by Descent

The primary route for newly eligible applicants is through a Certificate of Citizenship application.

Application Process Overview

Government Fee: Approximately $75 CAD (around $55 USD)

Self-Filing: Experts estimate about 90% of applicants can complete the process independently using official online resources

Documentation Needed:

Birth certificates

Marriage records

Proof of Canadian ancestry (parent, grandparent, or beyond)

Additional Costs

While the process is relatively affordable, costs can rise if professional help is needed:

Genealogists or immigration attorneys may be required to trace historical records

Total costs can reach up to $6,500 USD in complex cases

Processing Delays and Backlogs

With demand surging, Canadian immigration authorities are experiencing significant delays.

Backlog: Over 56,000 applications as of April 2026

Over 56,000 applications as of April 2026 Average Processing Time: Around 10 months

Applicants are advised to apply early and ensure all documentation is complete to avoid further delays.

Dual Citizenship: What You Need to Know

Both the United States and Canada permit dual citizenship, meaning individuals can legally hold passports from both countries. However, there are important considerations:

You must comply with the laws of both nations

Tax obligations may still apply in the U.S. regardless of residence

Travel requirements may differ depending on which passport you use

Growing Trend with Global Implications

The surge in Americans applying for Canadian citizenship reflects a broader global trend: people are increasingly leveraging ancestry to secure second citizenships for flexibility and security.

For many eligible Americans, Bill C-3 represents a rare opportunity to reclaim heritage and expand their global options—without giving up their U.S. identity.

Conclusion

Canada’s updated citizenship law is reshaping the landscape of dual nationality, unlocking opportunities for millions of Americans with Canadian roots. While the process is accessible and relatively affordable, growing demand means applicants should act quickly and prepare thoroughly.

As interest continues to rise, dual citizenship is no longer just a legal status—it is becoming a strategic asset in an uncertain world.

Why More Americans Are Pursuing Canadian Dual Citizenship

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