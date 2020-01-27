Video of gunmen attacking shop owner in Mombasa goes viral

A video that went viral on Monday, January 27, 2020, of armed robbers harassing a businessman has left many questioning their security.

The video, posted on Twitter by social media user by the name proud Kenyan, shows two men, one with a gun and another harassing the businessman.

It further shows the two thieves leaving the shop with a phone and money.

Alongside the video, the social media user stated that the incident took place near the fire station in Mwembe Kuku while people were occupied with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally that was held at the Mama Ngina waterfront.

“This video is trending in Mombasa. The incident took place near the fire station in Mwembe Kuku while people were busy with BBI. Were matters of security in Mombasa even discussed” the video was captioned.

#KenyansAreTired #WajingaNyinyi #RailaSpeaks #MIGUNAMIGUNA This video is trending in mombasa . The incident took place near the fire station in mwembe kuku while people were busy with BBI. Were matters of security in Mombasa even discussed 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/DQBG17lJax — proud kenyan (@dala59) January 26, 2020 The video elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who took to social media and gave their opinions.

Caroline Kanene – Honestly, where do these robbers get guns from? I’m no expert in guns but is that an AK 47 I’m seeing? As in security needs to be enhanced. Instead of this guys discussing major issues affecting us common mwananchi, they’re focusing on……. As in, something needs to be done!

Teacher Omao – security agencies were busy securing those in power at Mama Ngina drive while civilians were being robbed.

Chrisimazola – Are you sure this happened in the area you have mentioned at that exact time?

In late 2019, gunmen attacked a shopkeeper in Kasarani in events that led to the hospitalization of one victim who was shot eight times.

By Babu Tendu

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

