Power Games: The Vice Presidents who served under Daniel Arap Moi

As Kenyans mourn the death of retired president Daniel Moi, we remember the man who ruled the country firmly with an iron fist for 24 years.

During his tenure, he appointed four vice presidents to work as his principal deputy.

Here are the Vice presidents who served under him;

JOSEPHAT KARANJA

Karanja who died in 1994, was the fifth Vice-President of the Republic of Kenya between 1988 and 1989.

He resigned to avoid an ongoing vote-of-no-confidence in the Kenyan Parliament.

He was accused by the now late Hon. David Mwenje Member of Parliament for Embakasi Constituency of wanting to overthrow President Daniel arap Moi’s government by soliciting help from foreign nations.