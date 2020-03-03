Steve Harvey impressed with Kenyan artist Collins Omondi, wants to meet him

Steve Harvey, the American comedian and TV host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, wants to meet Collins Omondi Okello, a self-taught pencil artist from Nairobi.

This is after the artist shared pencil drawing in progress of Steve Harvey on Twitter with a caption, ‘Pencil drawing in progress of Steve Harvey by me, with love from Kenya. Help me tag him so he can see it,’ which went viral.

Among those who Retweeted were Larry Asego, the radio presenter who also expressed his interest in having a painting done for him as a way of supporting the talent. Others were Jalang’ o the comedian and radio presenter Alex Mwakideu.

Steve Harvey, who was so impressed, upon seeing the artwork in progress, responded through his twitter handle, saying, “Everyone has a God-given gift.” This is what following your gift looks like, just incredible.”

Kenyans on Twitter responded humorously, asking him to consider sending the artist a token of appreciation.

In a rejoinder, after the Collins had shared the complete masterpiece, Steve Harvey took to his twitter again to say he will be looking forward to having the painting and meeting him as he visits South Africa and Botswana soon.

