Due to covid19, we are not lending: Response paralyzes a casual laborer

COVID19 SHALL PASS! A man had borrowed a loan from one of the mobile loan apps. These lending apps work in such a way that when a loan is repaid on time, one gets a higher borrowing limit. Being a casual laborer, he will not able to work until everything normalizes due to the COVID19 pandemic. He therefore decided to pay off his loan in order to get a higher loan that would keep him going until he gets back to work. He used all his savings to repay the loan and applied for another loan. The response he got made him want to jump out of his skin. “We are sorry that due to covid19, we are not lending.” A husband and father, the sole provider has nothing to feed the family and only God knows when he’ll resume work. You can imagine what that means to his family.

Count your blessings

There’s a saying that my mother loved when I was growing up. It went like, “if we were all asked to dump our problems in a pit and pick the one we found easy, we’d still scramble to pick back our own problems!” The moral was that there are people out there with more problems than we have. In fact, when we get to hear of people’s hardships and all they go through, we end up concluding that we have no problems at all. Let’s be grateful and count our blessings even in hard times.

It is a difficult time, needless to say. For governments, businesses and individuals; the covid-19 pandemic is hitting hard. Restricted movements and washing hands the order of the day, it is not easy. Those of us who have never worn masks are wearing them upside down. We are leaving our nostrils to breath “fresh air” as we cover our chins and neck with the mask. Even those telling us to keep social distance are standing 10cm close and touching their faces immediately they stress the importance of keeping our hands off our faces. It is not easy for anyone.

We are all affected, in one way or the other, just that some are more affected than others. As we complain of lockdowns/curfews and failing businesses, some are mourning the loss of their loved ones to the virus. While others risk coming out of the lockdown with unwanted added fats, a good number are at a risk of starving due to lack of food. They are more scared of hunger than we are scared of covid-19. The only hope is that this too shall pass, it won’t last forever. Let’s pray for one another.

This too shall pass!

Easter is here to remind us that greater things lie ahead. Jesus was crucified and died that we may live. He gave his life and endured the pain on the cross for us; conquered the grave and made us conquerors in him. He loved us, and even in COVID19 He still loves us. Let us celebrate Jesus, who is the reason for the season.

We shall overcome COVID-19. No matter how hard this knocks us down, we shall bounce back in victory. God is with us always and Christ is risen indeed. When our Sunday comes, and it surely will, we shall resurrect. We shall mount on our wings like eagles and soar, higher!

Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger contributor