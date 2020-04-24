Tribute Video/Photos: Kevin Koinange laid to rest in Nashua, New Hampshire

Tribute Video/Photos: Kevin Koinange laid to rest in Nashua, New Hampshire

Family, friends pay glowing tribute to 31 year old Kevin Koinange

- Advertisement -

Climb mountains when you can, challenge powers-that-be when they err, seize opportunities when they come and make the family a fortress and a harbor when the storms of the world buffet you.

Those are the lessons Kevin Koinange would have loved to teach us.

Kevin Koinange was laid to rest surrounded by few family and friends as per the Covid-19 CDC guidelines.

He was at the Rochette Funeral & Cremation Home, located at 21 Kinsley St Nashua.

Kevin Koinange was laid to rest at 101 Kinsley St, Woodlawn Cemetery Nashua, New Hampshire

He will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered.

There are simply no words that can express our thanks for the love, kind support and sympathy you have extended during this difficult time.

We are deeply grateful to you all.

May God refresh you all just like you have refreshed us as a grieving family.

Thank you for all your calls, texts overwhelming words of encouragement, prayers, financial and moral support during this difficult time.

A special thanks to all Kevins Friends, Family and Friends, Kevin’s work colleagues, Former Kevin’s school mates, Kenyan Pastors and the (IFC)International Family Church North Reading,Massachusetts

Go in peace Kevin Koinange. You were a good man.

Will greatly miss you! And miss your smile.

Source-samrack.com

Tribute Video/Photos: Kevin Koinange laid to rest in Nashua, New Hampshire