Following the flooding that has affected most parts of Kenya, President William Ruto has convened a multi-agency emergency meeting to address the issues. Speaking while launching the Bunge Tower on Thursday, April 25, the Head of State announced that he was going to meet the members of the multi-agency team for an emergency session immediately after the occasion.

Ruto hinted that part of the agenda will be providing necessary assistance to those in distress. He noted that tough measures will be adopted in the emergency multi-agency session.

“Shortly, I will be having an emergency session with our multi-agency teams to make sure that we provide adequate support to all those in need and to move citizens who are in dangerous areas susceptible to floods, unfortunately, we will have to move some of them without them agreeing otherwise they put themselves in danger,” Ruto announced.

He also announced that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will convene another session with development partners to find a way of helping those affected by the heavy rains.

Additionally, Ruto pointed out that the military and the National Youth Service members have already been deployed in various areas in a whole government response to heavy rains.

The affected families will receive both food and non-food items from the government, Ruto explained.

“Even as we get blessings of the rains, I have seen floods in different parts of our country. Many Kenyans are going through difficult times.

We have mobilised the National Youth Service, the Military and members of the national government are working with the counties to support those in distress,” he insisted.

The rains have left many families displaced and even rendered several roads impassable in the country.

Several deaths have also been reported in various parts of the country as the rain persists.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto Convenes Multi-Agency Emergency Meeting Over flooding