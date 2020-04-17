VIDEO: Hired dancing pallbearers who have become an online sensation

You have probably seen them online dancing during funerals.Their faces have been used in many memes and vines but theirs is a job, they make a living out of it.

The dancing pallbearers in Ghana take their job seriously, it takes a lot of investment to do what they do.

From matching outfits to well-choreographed moves, they are hired to ensure befitting send-offs for the deceased.

In an interview with BBC, their leader Benjamin Aidoo said their performances are strictly guided by requests from their clients.

“If the client comes to us, we just ask them: ‘Do you want it solemn or do you want a bit more of a display?’

“They tell us what they want and we do it,” he said.

The pallbearers carry the casket in style, dancing to the music being played at the funeral and they always don similar outfits for uniformity.

Elizabeth Annan said she hired them for her mother’s burial because they bring life to a funeral and she wanted to send off her mum in style.

“When they take your beloved to their resting place they also dance…so I decided to give my mother a dancing trip to her maker,” she said.

According to Aidoo, the group has created employment for many and the group has gained popularity over time.

In Africa, funerals are very important ceremonies that strictly adhere to culture.

While some set-aside days or even weeks to mourn their beloved, others use the period to celebrate life and organize numerous parties where people eat, drink and dance.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke