Kenyan Singer Bahati planning the biggest wedding in Kenya after Covid-19



Kenyan artiste Kevin Bahati has promised his fiancée Diana Marua the biggest wedding once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been dealt with.

Bahati was responding to an Instagram post where Diana appreciated him saying that she will never ‘trade this happiness for anything.’

- Advertisement -

“I’ll never trade this happiness for anything. I am Blessed. After hii Rona @bahatikenya let’s explore this life with a big spoon. Thank you for creating beautiful memories in my heart. Always and Forever my reasons ???” Marua posted.

The Kenyan singer responded promising his fiancée the best weeding ever after the pandemic.

“After this Corona I Promise you the Best| Biggest Wedding that +254 has ever Seen??…… Let’s Pray God all Comes Back to Normalcy,” said Bahati.

Bahati’s promise comes moments after Diana took to her Instagram handle to defend herself on allegations that she stole two handbags worth Sh1,000 each.

“Surely; With all this stories you’re creating, innocent me, I didnt know you had a motive behind all this while you insisted to leave your bag at my compound without wanting us to confirm what it was carrying.. in your ‘last minute’ rush. But for God’s sake you mean I can stoop that low and steal 2 bags worth 1k each, while pesa tuu nilikulipia Drinks na your Ubers was worth a house rent Somewhere?? ??????? Don’t be a Comedian you can’t be bitter with an innocent person and desperate for help at the same time. Anyway thanks for making me Trend Nimeongeza interactions na followers Kibao I’ll be hitting 1M sooooon! ???? all In all Nakuombea mazuri, May God Bless you if that’s how you Chose to pay back ” said Diana.

The couple got engaged in January 2019 where the singer went down on one knee while performing on stage during New Year’s Eve.

Speaking to SDE, Bahati said that the engagement was also a way to clear any doubts that the two were dating.

“It is funny how some people make fun out of everything. I wasn’t stage-managing this. This was to tell Diana before the whole world that I am all hers and that I want to spend the rest of my life with her. I wanted to clear doubts that we are just dating. Yes, a big ceremony is on the way” said Bahati.

By Fay Ngina

Source-standardmedia.co.ke