VIDEO: Kiambu Tenants attend church service from their own Balconies

Following a national directive to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, congregations were ordered to close, and in due process, church services suspended as well.

- Advertisement -

However, on Sunday, March 29, a video of residents from Thindigua heights an estate along Kiambu Road conducting a Sunday schools service surfaced online.

In the video, seen by Kenyans.co.ke, children along with their parents stood on the balconies of their various houses and sang in unison to church melodies.

In an interview with Capital FM on Saturday, April 4, Lilian Mbere, a resident of the estate, and the organiser of the church service, informed that she had been drawn by the plight of young children from the residences asking why they would not be attending church.

Mbere is a Sunday school teacher at the All Saints Cathedral.

She revealed that the children would visit her house on a regular, where they would engage in singing, learn to crochet, among many other activities

“Because of the disease, we have not been having our Saturday meetings. Our church has been having online services and even a class for children. I wondered, why can’t I replicate that in our estate?” Mbere thought to herself.

She then sought to mobilise parents in the estate via their common chat group, and they agreed that they gather at the balconies after they had done their chores.

“I told them, practice the songs and I will re-do the Bible lesson, which was done at the church, then we meet at 6 pm, and the children were so excited,” Mbere stated.

She stated that considering the directive to social distance, something she revealed residents of the apartments are adhering to, they could not congregate, and the balcony idea presented itself as the best place to conduct their praise and worship as well as stay safe.

Mbere revealed that amidst the tension and worries that surround the outbreak, the service instilled a sense of hope and happiness to the tenants at the apartments.

She went on to further informed that they had reached an agreement to hold the service twice a week.

“I would encourage everyone and particularly parents, to be able to teach their children. First, it is good for the child to learn from parents and in other estates where there are opportunities, it is good to share. There are many places which have better facilities than us,” Mbere stated.

By EZRA MANYIBE

Source-kenyans.co.ke