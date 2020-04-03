VIDEO: Mzungu Pilot plays Harambee song to complete his bucket list
Mzungu Pilot plays Harambee Harambee to complete his bucket list while landing a plane in Kijabe: Bill Teasdale, the pilot is the grand son of Ted Teasdale who together with Robert Davis and pastor Timothy Kamau started bible husema studios in Kijabe.
His grandfather, great grand-father Charles Teasdale was the first Bible College Teacher in Kenya. His first student was pastor Johanna Nyenjeri and ten others who started evangelism within the Kikuyu community in the 1920s.
