VIDEO: Pregnant African Woman denied admission in a Chinese Hospital

Racial Discrimination: An African man takes his wife to hospital for a CT scan but they are denied entry into the hospital. The nurse at the hospital gets instruction from the main reception,she runs to the main entrance and immediately tells the couple that they can’t enter.

The man asks whether they are denied entry because they are foreigners and the nurse insist on talking Chinese and pretending not to understand what the husband was saying. Sadly,the couple goes away without any help.

This is what many Africans are facing in China and only God knows how they are surviving. Meanwhile,African leaders are quite despite the fact that the discrimination in China has been highlighted in headlines for the last few weeks. Why are they quite??????

