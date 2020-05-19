Gone So Soon: Death Announcement For Alice Nduta Of Buckeye,Arizona

By Diaspora Messenger
Gone So Soon: Death Announcement For Alice Nduta Of Buckeye,Arizona

Gone So Soon: Death Announcement For Alice Nduta Of Buckeye,ArizonaIt’s with heavy hearts that we accept the promotion to Glory of Alice Nduta (daughter to Grace Macharia and Bernard Wanyika) who went to be with the Lord on 05/13/2020 after being found unresponsive in their home in Buckeye and she was to graduate from high school this week.

Family Address 31081 W Amelia Ave Buckeye AZ 85396.

Your prayers, presence and contributions are greatly appreciated!

Bernard- 480-469-7686

Grace – 480-465-6586

Please send your contributions and support via cashup /zelle to:

Paul Kiarie – 9728557521
Zelle to [email protected]
Carol Mwihia – 6232370770

Thank you for standing with the Wanyika’s. 🙏🙏🙏

Gone So Soon: Death Announcement For Alice Nduta Of Buckeye,Arizona

