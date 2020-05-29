VIDEO: Akothee Rants about too many cloths,blames social media

VIDEO: Akothee Rants about too many cloths,blames social media. Singer and entrepreneur Akothee has hit back at her haters and blame social media for excessive clothing in her closet.

NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0 68

VIDEO: Akothee Rants about too many cloths,blames social media

VIDEO: Akothee Rants about too many cloths,blames social media

Singer and entrepreneur Akothee has hit back at her haters and blame social media for excessive clothing in her closet.

- Advertisement -

Akothee posted in her social media platforms a video giving her haters a tour of her expansive, costly wardrobe and blamed them for making her buying too many clothes.

She showed off expensive clothes that she has not worn in years and others she has worn once or twice.

“How can someone has 1 million cloths they are not putting on,this is madness.Madame come shop,shop” she shouts in the video.

More Related Stories
NEWS

Use Social Media to build our nation and not tear it down

Citizen TV Reporter Victor Kinuthia Release a Song after…

NEWS

Kenyan Gospel Musician Jimmy Gait battling a condition,needs…

NEWS

Dennis Itumbi charged over Ruto assassination letter

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: