20th Anniversary Invitation: Dinner With Christina Shusho in Baltimore

Join us for an unforgettable celebration during our three days conference as Faith and Grace Worship Center proudly commemorates its 20th anniversary in Baltimore! We are thrilled to announce that internationally acclaimed gospel artist, Christina Shusho, will be joining us for this joyous occasion. Please don’t miss the special dinner with singer Christina Shusho.

Get ready to be uplifted by her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics that have touched millions around the world. As we reflect on two decades of inspiring faith and unity, this milestone anniversary serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to spreading the message of grace and love.

For years, Faith and Grace Worship Center has been a spiritual home for individuals seeking community, guidance, and spiritual growth.

The event, to be held from June 28th to 30th June 2024, promises an electrifying worship experience that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies and stirring lyrics as we come together as a community to celebrate this significant milestone.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the divine talent of Christina Shusho and join us in celebrating Faith and Grace Worship Center’s 20th anniversary.

It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss! The Event will be at Faith & Grace Worship Center: Address- 10012 Harford Rd, Parkville, MD

