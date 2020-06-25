Konza City recently allocated Kshs 6.3B for infrastructure development in the Kenya Budget 2020/21

This is good news for investors who are keen on tapping into the city’s growth opportunities. The construction of the National Data Center (Phase I -Containerized) at Konza was recently completed. The city is now becoming a major economic driver for the nation and home to vibrant mix of businesses, workers, residents and urban amenities. This mega project under Vision 2030 Development Blueprint envisions a technological city that will offer employment to young people in Information Technology.

Konza management already moved their headquarters to the completed administration block. Konza SGR and SGR station are already complete and this continues to open up the area for real estate investment. This is the best time to invest here as appreciation of land prices is already being experienced.

Have you been looking for affordable, value added, plots for sale near Konza City in Machakos County, a flagship project of Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic development portfolio? We are offering prime residential 50 x 100 plots for sale next to Konza city a world-class city, powered by a thriving information, communications and technology (ICT) sector.

Selim Plains-Konza is an affordable land for sale in Kenya by Username Investments a leading real estate company in Kenya. The eighth acre plots are selling at a discounted price where you will purchase at Kshs 299,000 only instead of Ksh 450,000. The project is value added with borehole water, estate gate, perimeter fence, graded access roads and electricity.This is an opportunity to invest in a discounted plot for sale in Konza with ready title deeds before the full establishment of the city and enjoy appreciation of land prices as a result of infrastructural growth.

To invest;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://usernameproperties.com/

