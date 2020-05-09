Username making investment convenient for Kenyans in diaspora

Username Investments Username Investments is the leading real estate company in Kenya and in the diaspora in offering affordable and value added land with ready titles deeds. Below are some of the ways the Company is making land investment convenient for Kenyans living abroad during this COVID-19 season.

Cashless payments – We are encouraging our customers to use electronic payment platforms and only share with us the confirmation message for receipting purposes. Virtual Site Visits – We are sharing our projects area location map, photos and Google Pins to help our clients view the property while abroad and make their investments with us from a point of information. Documentation – our customer documentation is being done online and we have online offer letters where once a client signs, they also get a copy in their email for records. For Sale Agreements and Title Transfer Form, we are encouraging our clients to sign the documents and send them to us via a courier service. Alternatively, they can sign the documents witnessed by a notary public and send to us via email. Sharing regular updates – We are continuously sharing regular updates regarding our special offers, our projects and project’s value additions to our clients via Social Media Platforms. Online Support – Our Customer Relationship Management Systems are online and all clients can access them from anywhere in the world. We are also utilizing WhatsApp and Email for instant communication and this has enabled us to keep in touch with our clients. Offering affordable products – In this season, people are experiencing low incomes due to business disruptions as a result of COVID-19. As a company, we have continued to offer products with prices as low a Ksh 199,000 with flexible payment options.

To invest in our affordable products;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.usernameproperties.com

