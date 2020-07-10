Kenyan Doctor Adisa Lugaliki Dies Of Coronavirus

Doctors around the country are mourning the death of Dr Adisa Lugaliki who succumbed to Covid-19.

The news was shared by Dr Mercy Korir who described the deceased as a hardworking doctor who still had so much to offer.

“We have lost one of our own as a doctors’ fraternity to Covid-19. A young doctor with so much to offer,” tweeted Dr Korir.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union also sent a condolence message to the family of Dr Lugaliki, who served as an Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at The Nairobi South Hospital.

“We have lost a hard-working obstetrician/gynecologist, a mother, a friend and a colleague to the devastating effects of Covid-19.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Doreen Lugaliki,” wrote KMPDU.

Online, many recalled their interactions with the deceased and lauded her for her professionalism and dedication to the medical profession.

Despite the risks involved, health workers have continued to give their all in the fight against Coronavirus, constantly asking the government to provide enough PPEs as they discharge their duties.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced 447 new COVID-19 cases after testing 3,803 samples bringing the national tally to 8,975.

This is the largest number of confirmed cases in a day since the first case was reported in the country.

While speaking in Mombasa County, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 64 patients were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,657.

Four more people also succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 173.

Kagwe said since the cessation of movement was lifted three days ago, the government has been focusing on county preparedness to fight the curb of COVID-19.

He urged county governors who had not reached the maximum of 300 beds as proposed by the Ministry of health to do so.

By Vincent Kejitan

