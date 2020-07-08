Promotion to glory for Mary Nduku Nzueni,mother to Joshua Nzueni of MD

It is with deep sorrow and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Mrs. Mary

Nduku Nzueni of Tulimani Location , Makueni County Kenya. Mrs. Mary Nduku passed away on

July 5th 2020 in Machakos Kenya after a long illness.

She was the lovely wife of Mr. Johannes Muia Nzueni, and a mother to Joshua Nzueni of Maryland

Paul Muia of Nebraska and Peter Nzueni of Minnesota USA. Also Teresia Munyiva, Lucy Masua,

Alfonse Mwendwa, Dickson Kimeu, Safina Itambo and Albanus Muema of Tulimani Makueni.

She is mother-in-law to Jennifer Nzueni of USA and many others in Kenya.

She was the grandmother to Rose Nduku Nzueni, Serah Nzueni, Willy Williams, John Wilson of

Maryland and Stephen Muia, Keisha Muia, of Nebraska, and many others in Kenya.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a prayer service at their daughter’s house 9205

Ivanhoe Road, Fort Washington MD 20744 on Saturday July 11th 2020 from 2 PM-6PM. Please

confirm if you will be attending.

Any financial support will be much appreciated, to offset hospital bill and funeral expenses. You

can send your support through:

CashApp to Joshua Nzueni (240) 593-3403 or Jennifer Nzueni (443)722-9101

Please continue to keep the family in your prayers. For additional information please reach out to

the following.

Joshua Nzueni: (240)-593-3403

Jennifer Nzueni: (443)-722-9101

“But those who die in the lord, will live” Isaiah 26:19

- Advertisement -

Promotion to glory for Mary Nduku Nzueni,mother to Joshua Nzueni of MD